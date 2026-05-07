The Indian military, for the first time, has released footage of a damaged Pakistani radar in the documentary on Operation Sindoor. This comes as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (May 7) released a documentary film on the daring mission, marking its first anniversary. The 28-minute-long film was released during the Joint Commanders’ Conference in Jaipur. The documentary details the audacious mission undertaken by the Indian armed forces in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam attack.

Featuring several images and videos from the Indian attacks on Pakistani military and terror targets, the documentary also contains a video of an Indian armed forces asset hovering over the Chunian radar site PAF, which was destroyed during Operation Sindoor. In the video and image, the radar head can be seen damaged.

Watch the full documentary:

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More than 100 Pak soldiers, 100 terrorists killed

In a press conference in Jaipur on the operation’s first anniversary, former Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai detailed the outcome of Operation Sindoor. He said that more than 100 Pakistani soldiers and over 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes targeting terror camps. He added that India destroyed 13 Pakistani fighter jets and 11 military bases during the operation.

“After suffering heavy losses, the other side realised the consequences and sought a ceasefire. Once that request came, we halted operations. We stepped back, but it should not be seen as a sign of weakness,” Ghai said. He stressed that “Operation Sindoor is not over yet; this is just the beginning.”

Operation Sindoor