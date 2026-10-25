/Cyclone threat looms: 5 Odisha districts on red alert, schools to remain shut

Authorities in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have stepped up preparations for a possible very severe cyclonic storm, with the system over the Bay of Bengal expected to make landfall on October 28. Evacuation arrangements are being put in place, disaster response teams have been mobilised and schools in five Odisha districts will remain closed as the region braces for heavy rain and powerful winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the storm to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28. Wind speeds could reach 115-125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph.

Although the system is forecast to pass around 300 km from Gopalpur, parts of southern Odisha could still face intense rainfall and strong winds. Puducherry has also reported continuous rain, while cyclone warning signals have been raised at nine ports in Tamil Nadu.

Five Odisha districts face highest alert

Educational institutions in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri will remain closed on October 28 and 29. The IMD has issued a red warning for these districts, with rainfall potentially exceeding 20 cm in isolated locations.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials to focus on preventing casualties. District collectors have been asked to remain at their headquarters to coordinate the response.

Emergency services prepare for disruption

Odisha has put 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams, 17 National Disaster Response Force teams and 225 Fire Services teams on alert. Officials have been instructed to evacuate those living in vulnerable areas, prioritising elderly people, pregnant women and patients needing medical assistance. Hospitals have also been ordered to secure essential medicines and medical supplies, including anti-snake venom injections.

Authorities are also preparing for possible interruptions to electricity, water supply and road connectivity. Farmers have been urged to take precautions against crop damage.

Warnings extend beyond the landfall zone

The developing system is already affecting neighbouring areas. Puducherry has experienced continuous rainfall, while cyclone warning signals have been raised at nine ports in Tamil Nadu.

Fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea, and those already in deep waters have been advised to return.