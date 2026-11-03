/Cyclone Murasu makes landfall at Andhra coast; fishermen advised to stay shorebound amid rough sea conditions | VIDEO

Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu hit the south Andhra Pradesh coast, with heavy rains lashing several parts of Vijayawada on Tuesday morning (Nov 3). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a major part of the cyclone's wall cloud had entered land, and its eye was entering the coast. Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department Director K Nagaratna noted that Cyclone Murasu crossed the southern coastline between 03:30 AM and 05:30 AM and moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph over the preceding six hours. She also advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea until November 4. The weather department estimated gale winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, along and off the coast during landfall. Similar wind speeds are likely to prevail until morning.
Red alert has been issued in many places in Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram and Prakasam districts, and people should remain extremely vigilant in view of expected heavy rains. The highest tidal surge is expected over the Bapatla region, situated between Krishna and Prakasam districts. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea even today till 4th November morning, and there is a total suspension of offshore and onshore operations till the operations are reviewed as per the warnings of IMD. It is better to follow IMD updates and further advices till the cyclonic storm has weakened," she said.
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Earlier, NTR District Collector Lakshmi Sha urged people to remain indoors and avoid stepping out unless necessary, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in the district under the influence of Cyclone Murasu. The Collector said rains were occurring in various parts of the district and that she had inspected the Budameru area, where no problems had been reported so far. As a precautionary measure against possible landslides in Mogalrajapuram, some families have been shifted to relief camps, she said.