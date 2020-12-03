Cyclone Burevi: Two Navy vessels, four aircraft on standby as storm reaches 40 km from Tamil Nadu coast

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry starting from last night as Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is all set to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Cyclonic Storm Burevi is about 40 km from the Tamil Nadu coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update at about 2 pm.

Rameswaram receives rainfall as a result of Cyclone Burevi which is expected to cross South Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during tonight and early tomorrow. "I appeal to people to shift to cyclone shelters," an official said.

The Indian Navy has said that it has deployed two ships off the Tamil Nadu coast for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief assistance. Further, four Navy aircraft have also been deployed on the west coast to warn fishermen at sea as Cyclone Burevi approaches.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" warning to parts of the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and said the cyclone is expected to hit on Thursday or early on Friday. Another tropical cyclone killed at least 23 people in Tamil Nadu last week. "Very to heavy rainfall is expected in southern Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu," the IMD said.



