/CSMIA earns level 5 carbon accreditation, marking major net-zero milestone

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), operated by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), has earned Level 5 accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme — the highest global recognition for carbon management. With this recognition, CSMIA becomes one of just 30 airports worldwide — including seven in the Asia-Pacific region and four in India — to demonstrate the highest level of decarbonisation maturity.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme is the industry benchmark for evaluating airports’ carbon management efforts, with Level 5 representing its top tier. This certifies that CSMIA has achieved operational net-zero emissions (Scope 1 & 2) and has a validated roadmap to reach net-zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050. CSMIA say, the milestone underscores the airport’s consistent, data-led carbon strategy based on the principles of measuring, managing, reducing and transparently communicating emissions, backed by a robust ESG framework and cross-functional carbon management committee.

Speaking on the achievement, MIAL Spokesperson said, “This accreditation places CSMIA among the world’s leading airports that is committed to ensuring sustainable aviation operations. CSMIA will continue its efforts to blend innovation with environmental responsibility, setting new benchmarks for the global aviation ecosystem. Sustainability is a long-term responsibility, and we are proud to be at the forefront of driving this shift within India’s aviation industry”.

