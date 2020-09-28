Cry for reformed multilateralism stronger than ever before: EAM S Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that "cry for reformed multilateralism becomes stronger than ever before," highlighting how the coronavirus crisis has "laid bare the shortcomings of multilateral institutions."

Addressing the Alliance for Multilateral Meeting, the EAM spoke on United Nations saying that at the body "we could not even agree on fighting the virus, let alone coordinate responses. This reflects a larger systemic failure. Clearly, the multilateral machinery is exhausted, if not broken."

The comments come even as India has been calling for reforms at multilateral institutions, including at reformed United Nations Security Council. Four out of five members of the UNSC -- Russia, US, UK and France have backed India at the high table in UN, except China.



S Jaishankar highlighted how even as "supply-chains snapped and the world stopped" due to the pandemic, "Prime Minister Modi issued a call fora ‘Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat."

Addressing India's response to COVID crisis at global level, EAM said, "Our approach is to develop solidarity within and outside our borders. During this pandemic, we extended medical aid, personnel and training to 150 countries. Our flights of returning nationals carried our neighbours."

India, notably, amidst the COVID pandemic sent crucial medicines like hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to around 150 countries.