Crude oil carrier with 2,00,000 metric ton cargo on fire; Indian Coast Guard ships en route Sri Lankan coast for firefighting

Three Indian Coast Guard ships are headed for the Central-eastern Sri lankan coast to help fight a fire on-board MT New Diamond, a Panama-flagged oil tanker. The ablaze oil-tanker is located about 36 nautical miles from the Sri lankan coast.





The oil tanker was bound for Paradip, Odisha on India's eastern coast from Kuwait. Of the 23 crew on-board, 19 are said to have been rescued. At the time of writing, one crew member is said to be injured, another missing, while the captain is on-board with another crew member.



India's coast guard, also known as Sentinels of the Sea, have mobilized vessels- Shaurya, Sarang and Samudra pehredar to assist in fighting the fire. Besides the vessels, a Dornier aircraft has also been deployed for the operation.

One Indian vessel is expected to reach the site by evening. The story will be updated.