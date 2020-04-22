CRPF jawan tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has tested positive for coronvirus in the national capital. The jawan, working as a nursing assistant, has been admitted to an isolation ward in a Delhi hospital.

The jawan was part of a battalion deployed in Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

The constable was asked to undertake a coronavirus test in Delhi at the end of his leave period on April 7 before joining his unit, as per the standard operating procedure.

He was already in 14-day quarantine and his result was reported positive on Tuesday, an official said.

Early this month, a doctor of the paramilitary was found positive for COVID-19.