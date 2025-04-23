Advertisment
Subscribe
India News

3 players have played cricket for both India and Pakistan - Check who they are

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

India played its first-ever Test match in 1932 under British India. After the partition, some players switched sides. Out of these players, three featured for both nations.

Default Avatar
Authored by: Umang Bafna
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

India played its first-ever Test match in 1932 under British India. After the partition, some players switched sides. Out of these players, three featured for both nations.

profile image
by Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
3 players have played cricket for both India and Pakistan - Check who they are
Ind vs Pak 1932
Source: ICC
1/5

India's first ever Test match at Lord's

Cricket made its official debut in India in 1932. The Indian team played its first-ever Test match against England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, where they put up a brave fight but lost the game.

IND VS PAK 1947 IND
2/5

India - Pakistan partition in 1947

After the partition in 1947, India and Pakistan became two separate cricketing nations. Some players chose to switch sides and represent the newly formed Pakistan team. Now, let’s take a look at three cricketers who had the rare honour of playing for both India and Pakistan.

Abdul Hafeez Kardar
Source: PCB
3/5

Abdul Hafeez Kardar

Abdul played three Test matches for India from 1946 to 1948 and later appeared in 23 Tests for Pakistan, becoming their first-ever captain.

Advertisment
Amir Elahi
Source: PCB
4/5

Amir Elahi

Amir got featured in one Test for India in 1947, and then played five Test matches for Pakistan after they received Test status in 1952.

Gul Mohammad
Source: PCB
5/5

Gul Mohammad

Gul represented India in eight Test matches between 1946 and 1955, and later played one Test for Pakistan in 1956.

India-Pakistan cricket Abdul Hafeez Kardar
profile image
by Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Advertisment
Subscribe