3 players have played cricket for both India and Pakistan - Check who they are

India's first ever Test match at Lord's
Cricket made its official debut in India in 1932. The Indian team played its first-ever Test match against England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, where they put up a brave fight but lost the game.
India - Pakistan partition in 1947
After the partition in 1947, India and Pakistan became two separate cricketing nations. Some players chose to switch sides and represent the newly formed Pakistan team. Now, let’s take a look at three cricketers who had the rare honour of playing for both India and Pakistan.
Abdul Hafeez Kardar
Abdul played three Test matches for India from 1946 to 1948 and later appeared in 23 Tests for Pakistan, becoming their first-ever captain.
Amir Elahi
Amir got featured in one Test for India in 1947, and then played five Test matches for Pakistan after they received Test status in 1952.
Gul Mohammad
Gul represented India in eight Test matches between 1946 and 1955, and later played one Test for Pakistan in 1956.