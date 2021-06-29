COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women: Health Ministry issues fresh guidelines

The Union Health Ministry released guidelines on Monday (June 28, 2021), three days after confirming that pregnant women can be vaccinated against COVID-19. It also noted that pregnancy does not increase the risk of coronavirus infection.



"Pregnancy does not increase the risk of COVID-19 infection. Most pregnant women will be asymptomatic or have mild disease, but their health might deteriorate rapidly and might affect the foetus too. It is important that they take all precautions to protect themselves from acquiring COVID-19, including taking vaccination against COVID-19. It's therefore advised that a pregnant woman should take COVID-19 vaccines," the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.







If a pregnant woman gets infected with the virus, the ministry said that although most (90 per cent) infected pregnant women recover without any need for hospitalisation, rapid deterioration in health may occur in a few.





Pregnant women with underlying medical conditions e.g, high blood pressure, obesity, age over 35 years are at a higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19.





In case a woman has been infected with COVID-19 during the current pregnancy, then she should be vaccinated soon after the delivery.

