COVID-19 vaccine preparations at war footing in Uttarakhand

The preparations for COVID-19 vaccination is being undertaken on a war footing in Uttarakhand. The vaccination will start as soon as vaccines are made available by the Centre, said State Health Secretary Amit Negi.

State Health Secretary Amit Negi said, "All preparations for vaccination are going on a war footing, as soon as the state gets vaccines from the centre, the vaccination process will be started in the state. In the first phase, health workers will be given the vaccination. Preparations for cold chain, man power, vaccination booth etc. are going smoothly.

"The largest store in the state is being built in Dehradun, this centre will have the capacity to carry millions of vaccines, followed by three regional centres in Udhamsinghnagar, Almora and Srinagar, stores in the more populous Haridwar district. Preparations are underway to vaccinate 100 people in one booth.

Preparations for COVID-19 vaccine undertaken at war footing in Uttarakhand r facilities, preparations for waiting area, vaccination area and observation area at the booths, is running smoothly.