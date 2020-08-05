COVID-19 protocols in place as Ayodhya gets ready for grand Ram Temple ceremony

The Saryu Ghat was seen decorated ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanitisation work was also done at the Hanuman Garhi temple in the morning ahead of the Prime Minister`s visit.

Also read: Live blog: Ayodhya gears for Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony

Strict security and COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the temple. PM Modi will perform `pooja` at Hanuman Garhi and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing `bhoomi poojan` of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) had informed on Tuesday.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on `Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir`.Invitations have been sent to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple.