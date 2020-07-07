Covid-19: Odisha records biggest single-day spike, state tally crosses 10,000-mark

The officials of Odisha government on Tuesday announced that the State recorded the biggest single-day spike of COVID19 cases with 571 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Of the 571 new cases, 403 were reported from different quarantine centres while 168 were local contacts, the official said, adding that contact tracing and follow-up actions are underway.



There are 3,557 active cases in the state and 6,486 patients have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 5,546 COVID-19 samples were tested and a total of 3, 02,780 tests have been conducted in the state so far, the official said.

Odisha will start a serology survey in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Ganjam from Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)