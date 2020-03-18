COVID-19: Indian Army postpones, cancels wargames and training activities

Indian Army has postponed or cancelled all wargames and training activities in view of the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, an advisory issued on Tuesday said.

As per the advisory accessed by ANI, the leave granting authorities have been told to grant leave only on essential or compassionate grounds till the situation improves. Troops returning from leave especially from COVID-19 hotspots or to be in likely contact with persons having international travel history may be screened and quarantined on arrival in unit, the advisory added.

Further, as per the advisory, any assembly of persons beyond 50 in number is requested to be avoided. Physical training may be carried out while keeping a distance of one metre between the personnel. The advisory says that all sports competitions are to be postponed.

In the 2-page advisory, the army has also asked the formations to regulate entry into canteens and essential item stores in shopping complexes. All non-essential stores have been asked to be shut down.

A total of 147 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.