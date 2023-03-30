COVID-19: India reports 3,016 new cases, highest in nearly six months

The COVID-19 patients in India have jumped by 40 per cent in the past 24 hours as the nation recorded 3,016 new cases. According to the Union Health Ministry Data, the daily positivity rate is 2.7 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate is 1.71 per cent.

Let's take a look at the situation of COVID-19 in India.

Is COVID-19 back in India?

The number of COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, March 30, 2023, was the highest in nearly six months. In 2022, the country reported 3,375 cases in October. The sudden surge in coronavirus cases has raised questions about the return of the COVID-19 pandemic to India.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 death count has grown to 5,30,862. In the last 24 hours, the authorities have reported 14 deaths, including 3 in Maharashtra, 2 in Delhi, 1 in Himachal Pradesh and 8 in Kerala.

A deeper dive into the numbers shows that active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of total infections. According to the official website of the Ministry of Health, the latest recovery rate is 98.78 per cent.

Indian states on alert as coronavirus cases increase

The alarming rise in coronavirus cases has pushed Indian states to hold emergency meetings. The administration in India's capital city, Delhi, requested the people not to panic. Delhi, which reported zero infection count on January 16, recorded 300 in the past day. The government has urged people to wear masks when visiting hospitals.

Populated cities of Maharashtra, like Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Sangli, have reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. The Maharashtra government stated that around one crore citizens did not take the booster dose in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh state government has alerted all the frontline workers of government and private hospitals. The administration has also given instructions to take necessary actions and asked the officials to monitor the situation.

