COVID-19: Delhi CM announces total lockdown for six days

The government in the Indian capital Delhi has announced a six-day lockdown, starting at 10 PM Monday (April 19) night until 5 AM Monday (April 26) morning to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases as well as 161 deaths, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent. This means almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.



Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Delhi would remain shut this weekend to “break the chain of transmission”.



Auditoriums, restaurants, malls, gyms and spas would be shut down and movie theatres would be allowed with a third of their capacity on weekdays, Kejriwal had said, announcing other restrictions.

In the past 10 days, as Delhi cases maintained a sharp upward trajectory, cabinet ministers, including the CM himself, visited Covid facilities and hospitals to take stock of the situation.

