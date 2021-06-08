COVID-19: Centre releases new guidelines for implementation of the vaccination programme

The Indian government has issued new rules for the implementation of the vaccination programme, which will take effect on June 21.

"Government-provided vaccine doses will be distributed to States/UTs based on factors such as population, disease burden, and vaccination progress," it stated.

"Service costs may be charged by private hospitals up to a limit of Rs 150 ($2) per dose," it stated.

Government issues revised guidelines for implementation of National COVID Vaccination Program



Private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of ₹150 per dose as service charges.



State Governments may monitor the price being so charged.



Details👉 https://t.co/L9XMzRlYCk pic.twitter.com/rND2tAGo7N — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 8, 2021 ×

As per the guidelines, each vaccine producer must declare the price of vaccine doses for private hospitals; among the population group of people over the age of 18, States/UTs may establish their prioritisation based on the vaccine supply schedule.