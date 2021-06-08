COVID-19: Centre releases new guidelines for implementation of the vaccination programme

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Jun 08, 2021, 03:16 PM(IST)

An inmate being inoculated with a dose of Covishield vaccine at the central jail in Bhopal  Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

"Service costs may be charged by private hospitals up to a limit of Rs 150 ($2) per dose," it stated. 

The Indian government has issued new rules for the implementation of the vaccination programme, which will take effect on June 21. 

"Government-provided vaccine doses will be distributed to States/UTs based on factors such as population, disease burden, and vaccination progress," it stated.

"Service costs may be charged by private hospitals up to a limit of Rs 150 ($2) per dose," it stated. 

×

As per the guidelines, each vaccine producer must declare the price of vaccine doses for private hospitals; among the population group of people over the age of 18, States/UTs may establish their prioritisation based on the vaccine supply schedule.

Topics

Read in App