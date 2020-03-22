COVID-19: As number of cases rises, ICMR revises testing strategy  

As the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revised its testing strategy.

The revised guidelines include sample testing of all direct and high-risk contacts of COVID-19 positive cases. The contacts will now be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in contact with patients.

The direct and high-risk contacts include those who live in the same household with a confirmed case. It includes healthcare workers who have examined COVID-19 positive patients without proper protective gear.

So far, those with symptoms were allowed to get tested. Now those with severe acute respiratory illnesses like pneumonia with fever, cough and breathlessness will be tested.

Private labs have also been authorised to carry out COVID-19 tests. The government has mandated that the maximum cost of testing must not exceed Rs 4,500. This includes Rs1,500 for a screening test and Rs 3,000 for a contamination test. While this is the upper limit set by the ICMR, the body has urged private labs to provide subsidized services as much as possible.