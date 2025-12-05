/Couple attends own wedding reception online due to IndiGo flight cancellations

‘IndiGo standard time’ – if you fly with the budget airline frequently, then you are familiar with this phrase. Must also be acquainted with the fact that they always get you to your destination before time, or so they claim. But now, as the airline is facing massive operational drawbacks, thousands of passengers are stranded at airports across the country due to cancellations. This has led to a couple attending their own wedding reception online. The hall was booked; guests had arrived, but the couple to be celebrated couldn’t make it to the venue.