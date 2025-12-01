/Couple arrested with large quantity of drugs in Gujarat; interstate network exposed

Mumbai: The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch, maintaining strict vigilance against narcotics in the city, recently carried out a successful operation in Vadaj, resulting in the arrest of a married couple in possession of MD (Mephedrone) drugs worth several lakhs. According to officials, the Crime Branch received credible intelligence that Kamlesh Bishnoi, originally from Rajasthan, and his wife Rajeshwari, residing at Khat Colony near Akhbarnagar Circle in Vadaj, were storing and distributing illegal narcotics from their home. Acting on the tip-off, the Crime Branch conducted a raid in the presence of independent witnesses (Panchas).

Searches of the premises and the couple, carried out under the NDPS Act, led to the recovery of suspicious substances from the pockets of the accused and a plastic container in their house. Experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) confirmed the substances to be Mephedrone (MD). Police seized a total of 357 grams and 750 milligrams of MD drugs, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 35,77,500. Additionally, Rs 22,800 in cash, two mobile phones, and an electronic weighing scale were confiscated, bringing the total value of seized assets to Rs 36,40,800.

During interrogation, the couple revealed that their drug supply network extended to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. They admitted sourcing the drugs from a relative, Subhash Godara of Sanchore, Rajasthan, who, in turn, procured them from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The arrested duo was selling the drugs to retail buyers within Ahmedabad. This operation successfully disrupted a significant drug supply chain. A case has been registered against the couple under the NDPS Act, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the primary supplier and other members of the network