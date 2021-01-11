Corrigendum on story about a statement of Pakistani diplomat Zafar Hilaly

This is with reference to an article that was carried on Wionews.com.



On January 9, 2021, we carried a news report, ‘Ex-Pakistani diplomat admits 300 terrorists died in Balakot airstrike’ provided by News Agency ANI, which said that a former Pakistani diplomat Zafar Hilaly admitted on a news television show that 300 terrorists had died in the Balakot airstrike on February 26, 2019.

The aforementioned claim is false and was based on a spliced video clip of Hilaly speaking to Pakistani channel Hum News in December, last year.

News agency ANI had done the article, titled 'Former Pak diplomat admits 300 casualties in Balakot airstrike by India'.

The report is not true.

Wionews.com has deleted the said article and has instituted stringent protocols to ensure such errors are not repeated.