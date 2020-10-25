Coronavirus vaccine may be ready by June 2021: Bharat Biotech

India's Bharat Biotech, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine has said that the indigenous candidate to counter the coronavirus pandemic may be ready by June 2021. There are plans to carry out testing of Covaxin with over 20,000 volunteers across 12-14 states.

The executive director of Bharat Biotech was quoted by Indian Express that the firm would have full efficacy results by June. Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research's National Institute of Virology.

The vaccine may be available early if government decides to use it under emergency use but Bharat Biotech is not pressing for such a permission.

Bharat Biotech has got a go ahead from the government for phase-3 vaccine. Besides Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila is also indigenously developing coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine has got go ahead for phase 2 trial

Last month, Bharat Biotech had reported that animal trial of its vaccine led to a strong immune response.