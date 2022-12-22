ugc_banner
Live Now

Coronavirus Live Updates | PM Modi reviews COVID situation, chairs high-level meet amid China's BF.7 COVID surge

New Delhi, India Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 22, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Coranavirus Live Updates: COVID cases in China are seeing an uptick. WHO advisors meanwhile has said that it may be too early to declare the end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency phase. India reported four cases of BF.7 and the country's PM Narendra Modi takes stock of the COVID situation in a high-level meeting on Thursday.

Coranavirus Live Updates: Rising COVID cases in China due to Omicron subvariant BF.7 are again raising concerns among masses across the world. WHO in its presser on 21 December has expressed concerns over the emerging reports from China. The global health organization, however, has said that in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground it needs more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for ICU support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review the COVID situation. This comes as India also recorded 4 cases of BF.7, an Omicron sub-variant that is behind a new COVID wave in China. 

Follow latest and live updates of China covid outbreak and covid situation in India here:

22 Dec 2022, 5:43 PM (IST)
Delhi Traders associations urges shop owners to adhere to Covid rules

Since there had been an increase in Covid instances in several countries, many trade associations around Delhi have urged store owners to use sanitizers, wear masks, and adhere to social distancing. Some of them have also scheduled meetings to consider their next steps out of concern that the potential spike here may negatively affect their business.
 

22 Dec 2022, 4:24 PM (IST)
PM Modi reviews COVID situation, chairs high-level meeting amid COVID surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meet. 

22 Dec 2022, 3:52 PM (IST)
Taj Mahal on COVID alert, no entry without testing

Taking steps to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Agra authorities have decided to not permit visitors inside the iconic Taj Mahal without testing for COVID. Indian states are ramping up measures after a sudden increase in a number of COVID cases in China. 

22 Dec 2022, 3:28 PM (IST)
Keeping an eye on China's COVID situation: MEA Spox Arindam Bagchi

MEA  spokesperson Arindam bagchi said that India is keeping an eye on the Covid situation in China. "We have always helped other countries as the pharmacy of the world. We are yet to issue a travel advisory but people should follow local guidelines in the country where they're living," he added. 

22 Dec 2022, 2:03 PM (IST)
Indian Medical Association issues advisory amid COVID surge in China

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued an advisory over COVID. The association has advised that it is necessary to wear a mask in public places and maintain social distancing. It also guided people to keep washing hands with sanitizer and soap and avoid going to political and social meetings and avoiding international travel. "If you are suffering from problems like fever, sore throat, cough or loose motion etc., then go to the doctor. Get the Covid vaccination done as soon as possible, which also includes the precautionary dose," IMA added. 

22 Dec 2022, 1:45 PM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh CM holds meeting over COVID

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held a meeting of Team-9 officials over COVID situation in the state. CM told officials to create awareness about mask usage in crowded and public spaces. Furthermore, he instructed them to ramp up the conduction of genome sequencing saying every positive case should go through the process. He also guided the officials to increase pace of COVID testing an precaution dose. 

22 Dec 2022, 12:52 PM (IST)
Indian Health Ministry asks states to increase genome sequencing

In light of the increasing number of COVID cases in China and other parts of the world, Indian Health Ministry has asked states to increase genome sequencing for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. 
 

22 Dec 2022, 12:28 PM (IST)
BioNTech COVID vaccines sent to China for Germans

Germany on Wednesday made an announcement that it had sent its first batch of BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to China to allow German nationals in China to get a shot amid a surge in cases. 
 

22 Dec 2022, 12:23 PM (IST)
US extends help to China, offers COVID vaccines to contain new outbreak

The United States on Tuesday extended help to China by offering to share vaccines with the country amid a new COVID wave owing to BF.7 Omicron variant. Washington said that containing the COVID outbreak is in the interest of the world. However, it is unlikely that China would accept the offer as it uses its homegrown vaccines. 
 

22 Dec 2022, 12:20 PM (IST)
China COVID case surge, zero-COVID policies & rare protests

As part of its zero Covid strategies, China has set rigorous health restrictions since 2020. However, following historic protests against the stern regulations, China halted the majority of those measures two weeks ago. Since then, there have been an unprecedented number of cases, fueling concerns about a high death rate among the elderly, who are particularly susceptible. This latest COVID wave is of Omicron variant BF.7.
 

22 Dec 2022, 12:06 PM (IST)
COVID-19 not over, wear masks in public places: Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya

Indian Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with senior officials to take stock of the COVID situation in the nation. Post the meeting, Mandaviya urged the people to wear masks in public places and keep their gaurds up. The health minister noted that COVID-19 is not over yet and exuded confidence saying that India is ready to tackle any situation.
 

22 Dec 2022, 12:04 PM (IST)
Are vaccines effective on BF.7?

COVID virus has mutated many times since the beginning of 2020. The Omicron variants are purportedly known to evade the immunological response from the majority of the currently available vaccinations however, it does prevent deaths, as per reports. 
 

22 Dec 2022, 11:49 AM (IST)
What is XBB, most common COVID variant in India?

The XBB COVID variant combines multiple strains of the omicron variant and other COVID-19 variants. This is a recombinant variant which is the most common one in India. As per reports, the XBB variant accounted for 65.6 per cent of all cases in the month of November.
 

22 Dec 2022, 11:38 AM (IST)
Karnataka to screen international flyers at Bengaluru airport

Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education of Karnataka K Sudhakar said on Wednesday that the state government will kick off the screening of international passengers at Bengaluru airport in light of an upsurge in COVID cases in some parts of the world. 

22 Dec 2022, 11:36 AM (IST)
Maharashtra COVID cases: 135 active cases, no death reported in 24 hrs

As per official health data, Maharashtra has an active tally of 135 cases as on Thursday. There has been no death reported in the past 24 hours in the state. Meanwhile, Mumbai has recorded 8 new COVID cases. 
 

22 Dec 2022, 11:31 AM (IST)
Delhi COVID cases: Active cases in capital stand at 27 as on Thursday

According to the state-wise data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, active cases in Delhi stand at 27. Additionally, the capital also reported one death. Covid positivity rate has been recorded 0.19 per cent. 
 

22 Dec 2022, 11:11 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Modi to chair meeting to review COVID situation

After India reported four cases of BF.7, a sub-variant responsible for China's new COVID wave, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting to review the COVID situation in the country. 