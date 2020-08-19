Coronavirus in India: 64,531 fresh cases and 1092 deaths in the last 24-hours

Coronavirus in India Photograph:( AFP )
According to the Union Health Ministry, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 27,67,273 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,870 discharged/migrated and 52,889 deaths.
India reported 64,531 fresh cases and 1092 deaths in the last 24-hours taking tally above 27 lakh-mark and toll above 52,000 on Wednesday.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 27,67,273 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,870 discharged/migrated and 52,889 deaths.
Key figures:
Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 27,67,273
Active cases: 6,76,514
Cured/discharged/migrated: 20,37,870
Deaths: 52,889
Fresh cases in 24 hours: 64,531
One-day recoveries: 60,091
One-day deaths: 1,092
The number of global virus cases topped 22 million, with the US, Brazil and India accounting for more than half the total.
(With inputs from agencies)