Coronavirus in India: 64,531 fresh cases and 1092 deaths in the last 24-hours

India reported 64,531 fresh cases and 1092 deaths in the last 24-hours taking tally above 27 lakh-mark and toll above 52,000 on Wednesday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 27,67,273 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,870 discharged/migrated and 52,889 deaths.

Key figures:

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 27,67,273

Active cases: 6,76,514

Cured/discharged/migrated: 20,37,870

Deaths: 52,889

Fresh cases in 24 hours: 64,531

One-day recoveries: 60,091

One-day deaths: 1,092



The number of global virus cases topped 22 million, with the US, Brazil and India accounting for more than half the total.



(With inputs from agencies)