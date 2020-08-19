Coronavirus in India: 64,531 fresh cases and 1092 deaths in the last 24-hours

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Aug 19, 2020, 09.53 AM(IST)

Coronavirus in India Photograph:( AFP )

According to the Union Health Ministry, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 27,67,273 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,870 discharged/migrated and 52,889 deaths.

India reported 64,531 fresh cases and 1092 deaths in the last 24-hours taking tally above 27 lakh-mark and toll above 52,000 on Wednesday.

Key figures: 

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 27,67,273 
Active cases: 6,76,514 
Cured/discharged/migrated: 20,37,870 
Deaths: 52,889 
Fresh cases in 24 hours: 64,531 
One-day recoveries: 60,091 
One-day deaths: 1,092

The number of global virus cases topped 22 million, with the US, Brazil and India accounting for more than half the total. 

(With inputs from agencies)

