Coronavirus in India: 61,871 new infections, 1,033 more fatalities in country

Government of India has said that country's caseload mounted to 74, 94,551 with 61,871 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 65, 97,209 pushing the recovery rate to 88.03 per cent.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1, 14,031 with the virus claiming 1,033 lives in span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India has one of the lowest Covid-19 deaths per million population in the world with less than 1,000 fatalities registered daily since October 4. The fatality rate of 1.52 per cent on Friday was the lowest since March 22, the Union health ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested up to October 17 with 9,70,173 samples being tested on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)