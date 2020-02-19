Coronavirus: All 406 inmates at ITBP's Delhi camp sent home

WION Web Team New Delhi Feb 19, 2020, 02.52 PM(IST)

Second Air India plane lands in Delhi from Wuhan (Picture courtesy Air India) Photograph:( Others )

The last batch of quarantined persons was seen off on Wednesday morning after medical reports confirmed their negative status vis-a-vis coronavirus infection last week.

All 406 persons quarantined at the Chhawla ITBP camp in Delhi as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 have been sent home, reports said.

Seven Maldivians and seven children were among these 406 persons shifted to the west Delhi quarantine facility of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) after they were evacuated from China`s Wuhan -- the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus -- on February 1 and 2.

The final batch comprising a family of six was sent to the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 9 am on Wednesday from Chhawla, ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey was quoted as saying.

A total of 42 inmates left for their respective hometowns on Tuesday while 358 others left the ITBP facility on Monday, Pandey said.