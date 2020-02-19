Coronavirus: All 406 inmates at ITBP's Delhi camp sent home

All 406 persons quarantined at the Chhawla ITBP camp in Delhi as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 have been sent home, reports said.

The last batch of quarantined persons was seen off on Wednesday morning after medical reports confirmed their negative status vis-a-vis coronavirus infection last week.

Seven Maldivians and seven children were among these 406 persons shifted to the west Delhi quarantine facility of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) after they were evacuated from China`s Wuhan -- the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus -- on February 1 and 2.

The final batch comprising a family of six was sent to the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 9 am on Wednesday from Chhawla, ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey was quoted as saying.

A total of 42 inmates left for their respective hometowns on Tuesday while 358 others left the ITBP facility on Monday, Pandey said.