Container vessel ablaze off West Bengal Coast, Coast Guard mobilizes 3 ships and 1 aircraft

A container vessel X-Press Godavari, at anchorage off Sandheads in West Bengal has reported a fire onboard.



The last port of call of this vessel was Kelang, Malaysia and she was headed for Kolkata. The ship has 15 crew on board.



The Indian Coast Guard has mobilized three vessels to the location and one Dornier aircraft is airborne for surveillance and assessment.



The vessel which has reported a fire is 150m long cargo carrier, holding containers.



