/Congress files cybercrime complaint over BJP’s ‘scam lords’, 'scam empire' post on X

A complaint has been lodged against the Karnataka BJP’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle for allegedly sharing offensive and defamatory posts targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and other state ministers. The move comes a day after the BJP shared an image of Congress leaders branding them as “scam lords” and accusing the state government of running a “scam empire” that is allegedly plundering Karnataka continuously.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) filed the complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station, alleging that the post amounted to character assassination and was intended to mislead the public and disturb social harmony. Police officials confirmed that the complaint has been formally acknowledged. The BJP has consistently accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of corruption. Recently, the party revived Justice Veerappa’s remark alleging 63 per cent corruption in the state, claiming Karnataka had turned into an “ATM” for Congress to bankroll elections elsewhere.

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka questioned the government on what action it would take on the 63 per cent allegation, noting that the Congress had earlier set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the BJP-era “40 per cent commission” charge. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed Ashoka’s claims, accusing the opposition of distorting facts to divert attention from its own governance record.

