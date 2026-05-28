/Congo businessman quarantined in Gujarat tests negative for Ebola, 3 others isolated

Gujarat health authorities have placed four individuals under quarantine, including a businessman who recently returned from Africa, following concerns over Ebola outbreaks in Uganda and Congo. State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said that the 37-year-old businessman, identified as Amori Lokola, arrived in Mumbai several days ago before travelling to Vadodara, where he later developed fever symptoms. He has tested negative but is still in quarantine. He was initially admitted to a private hospital in Vadodara and later shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where officials have established a dedicated Ebola isolation ward. Authorities said that surveillance has been intensified after the World Health Organization issued advisories regarding the spread of the virus in parts of Africa.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Ebola scare has reached India on May 27 when a 28-year-old woman from Uganda has been isolated at a government hospital in Bengaluru after developing mild body ache days after arriving in the country. She later tested negative.