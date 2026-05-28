/Congo businessman quarantined in Gujarat tests negative for Ebola, 3 others isolated

Gujarat health authorities have placed four individuals under quarantine, including a businessman who recently returned from Africa, following concerns over Ebola outbreaks in Uganda and Congo. State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said that the 37-year-old businessman, identified as Amori Lokola, arrived in Mumbai several days ago before travelling to Vadodara, where he later developed fever symptoms. He has tested negative but is still in quarantine. He was initially admitted to a private hospital in Vadodara and later shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where officials have established a dedicated Ebola isolation ward. Authorities said that surveillance has been intensified after the World Health Organization issued advisories regarding the spread of the virus in parts of Africa.
The Ebola scare has reached India on May 27 when a 28-year-old woman from Uganda has been isolated at a government hospital in Bengaluru after developing mild body ache days after arriving in the country. She later tested negative.
The Indian government has confirmed that there is no Ebola case in India yet. The Union ministry of health and family welfare said that measures are being taken and states and union territories have been asked to strengthen surveillance, hospital preparedness and rapid response systems. This comes after the WHO classified the Ebola outbreaks in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo as a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern.” India has also advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Ebola Disease-affected countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.