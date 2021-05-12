Coast guard issues cyclone warning to fishermen in south Tamil Nadu, Arabian Sea coast

With the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) predicting a likely Cyclone formation over the Arabian Sea region between May 14 and 16th, the Indian Coast Guard has issued alerts to fishermen in the Arabian Sea coast and South Tamil Nadu coast.

“Indian Coast guard has issued advisory to the fisheries department to warn the fishermen not to proceed to sea and also to return to nearest harbour in view of cyclone building up in the Arabian Sea” read the Coast guard statement.

Predictions from the IMD indicate the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall during 14-16th May with isolated heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep on 14th and 15th May.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka during 14th-16th May.

The IMD warning advises fishermen not to venture out to the Southeast Araban sea and adjoining Maldives, Comoric and Lakshadweep area, Kerala Coast from May 13 and east-central Arabian Sea and off Karnataka-Goa and Maharashtra and Goa coasts from May 14 night.