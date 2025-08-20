/Class 10 student stabbed to death in Ahmedabad; protestors vandalise school property

In a shocking incident in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, a Class 10 student was stabbed to death by his junior studying in Class 8 at their school during a fight. Following the incident, the victim’s parents, along with other parents, gathered outside the school, staging a massive protest on Wednesday (Aug 20). The agitated crowd vandalised school buses and other vehicles parked nearby.

The incident took place at the Seventh-Day Adventist School. What started as a minor scuffle between the two students turned violent when the accused stabbed the victim outside the school on Tuesday (Aug 19).

The injured student was rushed to a private hospital for treatment in Maninagar. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Outraged over the incident, members of the Sindhi community gathered at the school to stage a massive protest. The mob vandalised buses, cars, and two-wheelers near the school.

Reportedly, some people even attack a staff member, grabbing him by the collar and dragging him upstairs. The principal of the school and other teachers were also beaten. The crowd also broke windows in the school building and severely damaged property. A police force was deployed to control the agitated crowd.

According to the joint commissioner of police, Jaipal Singh Rathore, an FIR was registered following the incident, and the accused student was detained. An investigation is underway.

“Two students entered into a quarrel and one of them stabbed the other. Police registered an FIR yesterday itself. The accused was detained. During treatment, the injured child died. So, his family, parents of other students and the Sindhi community have gathered here. Police personnel are here in adequate numbers. Further investigation is being done... The deceased child hailed from Sindhi community and the main accused is from Muslim community,” he said.