Clashes erupt inside Dum Dum Jail in Kolkata 

Clashes erupted inside the Dum Dum Jail in Kolkata on Saturday.

The inmates have allegedly vandalised the jail premises, attacked the jail officers, tried torching jail properties.

They also pelted stones at police and jail officials who went inside the jail premises to bring the situation under control.



Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma and other senior officials had gone inside the jail.

According to reports, those injured are still stuck inside the jail premises.