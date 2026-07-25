/CJP vows to continue protest to meet other demands, march to police HQs seeking lifting of restrictions

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday amid protests across the country seeking accountability of the NEET paper leak. However, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has said it will continue its protests as they have more demands to be fulfilled. The leaders have also said they will march to Delhi Police headquarters to protest against the restrictions placed

"There's no need to be afraid. This is democracy. He has resigned, but we have two more demands. We won't go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that. Remember, do not mess with cockroaches, said Founding President of Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke after Pradhan's resignation.

