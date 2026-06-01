/CJP founder returning to India? Abhijeet Dipke says will protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar – Here’s what he said

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday (Jun 1) said that he is returning to India on June 6 to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He also urged the youth to join him at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for a peaceful protest demanding the removal of Pradhan over the NEET paper leak case.

In a post on X, he shared a message along with the caption, “Will be returning to India to demand the resignation of the Education Minister.”

He added, “I request the youth of India to join this peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar and exercise our constitutional right to seek accountability from the government.”

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“Eight lakh students have signed our petition. Crores of people have supported this demand on social media as well. And not just that, there are protests happening in the country at several places like Lucknow, Jaipur, Maharashtra and Delhi. Despite this, they are not caring,” he said.

Earlier on Friday (May 29), the Delhi High Court refused to order the immediate restoration of the X account of the viral satire movement. While hearing a plea by Dipke challenging the blocking of the party’s X handle by the government on national security grounds, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav directed a review panel to examine the matter.

Hearing the petition, Justice Kaurav directed the Review Committee constituted under the Information Technology Rules to examine the challenge to the blocking of the account and submit its findings before the Court.

The Court issued notices to the Union government and social media platform X but declined to grant interim relief to Dipke, meaning the account will remain inaccessible for the time being.