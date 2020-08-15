Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

Terrorists on Saturday shot dead a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

They shot and critically injured Azaad Ahmad Dar at his residence in Dadoora-Kangan area of Pulwama district around 9.40 pm,?a police official said.

He said 42-year-old Dar was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.

It was not immediately known why Dar was targeted by the militants.