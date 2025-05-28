Civil defence mock drill in Punjab, Rajasthan postponed: Here's why

Civil defence mock drills scheduled in Punjab and Rajasthan have been postponed. Earlier in the day it was confirmed that mock drills will be held in four states bordering Pakistan, namely Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.



Rajasthan Home Department issued a notice stating that the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield", which was planned to be held on may 29 has been postponed "due to administrative reasons." The notice stated that next dates for the exercise will be issued subsequently. Additionally, it was also reported by All India Radio News that mock drills in Punjab have been postponed to June 3.

At the time of publishing, no official word for postponement of the mock drill scheduled in Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat on May 29 was issued.