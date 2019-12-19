Citizenship Amendment Act: Many including historian Ramachandra Guha detained as protest intensifies

Delhi police have detained several protesters near Red Fort where section-144 is in place as protests over the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) intensified across the country on Thursday.

At least 14 metro stations have also been shut in the national capital due to ongoing protest.

Section 144 has been imposed in multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and parts of the national capital Delhi.

Meanwhile, historian Ramachandra Guha was detained during a protest in Bengaluru. Guha was participating in a peaceful protest at townhall against the new citizenship law when he was reportedly detained.

Even as the protests intensified across the country, Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa has appealed everyone in the state to maintain peace saying that Muslims will not face any problem because of the new citizenship law.

Other cities like Bhubaneshwar, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bhopal and Hyderabad also witnessed protests today morning.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asserted that she won't allow the implementation of the citizenship law or NRC in the state. Eleven states are opposing the act.