/CIK conducts widespread raids across Kashmir over suspected online misuse

On Sunday, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) launched coordinated raids across multiple locations in the Kashmir Valley, targeting an ongoing probe into the alleged exploitation of social media platforms for activities that threaten public order, officials confirmed.

CIK officials said that simultaneous raids commenced early this morning across Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Srinagar, and Baramulla districts. Executed in coordination with local police and other security forces, the operations stemmed from reliable intelligence pinpointing individuals suspected of spreading hateful and anti-national content online.

Sources disclosed that authorities seized an array of digital devices, mobile phones, laptops, and storage media from residential and commercial premises during the raids, all slated for forensic examination. Investigators also recovered pertinent documents and materials tied to the case.

