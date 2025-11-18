/CIK conducts major raids in Kashmir over alleged terror conspiracy

In a significant counter-terror operation, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a specialised wing of Jammu & Kashmir Police, carried out pre-dawn raids at multiple locations across the Valley on Tuesday in connection with a fresh terror conspiracy case. The raids were carried out in District Srinagar, Anantnag, and Kulgam.

The raids, conducted under legally obtained search warrants from the competent court, targeted individuals allegedly involved in terrorism, glorification of terrorists, and systematic radicalisation aimed at recruiting youth into terrorist ranks. The locations raided include Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, Srinagar, along with Super Speciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh.

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) raided the Residence of a cardiologist in Bugam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Add WION as a Preferred Source