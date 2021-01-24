Chinese nationals arrested near Delhi for alleged money laundering

Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that two Chinese nationals had been arrested from Noida for their alleged role in money laundering. Both of them, including a woman allegedly forged documents to bank accounts. The ATS said that the money was used criminal activities.

Names of the accused are Pochnli Tengli and Xu Xunfu.

"The UP ATS had earlier issued Red Corner Notices and Blue Corner Notices against the duo. Both the Chinese nationals were arrested on Saturday on the basis of evidence following an investigation into the money laundering case," it added.

A Red Corner Notice is a kind of international arrest warrant for fugitives where Interpol requests its member countries to arrest or detain them, while a Blue Corner Notice is an enquiry notice.

