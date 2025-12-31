/Chilling video shows BEST bus mowing down pedestrians near Mumbai's Bhandup station | Watch

A chilling video of the moment a BEST bus veered out of control near Mumbai's Bhandup West railway station, killing four people and injuring at least 10 others late on Monday (Dec 29) night, is going viral on social media. The disturbing clip shows people running into a shop to escape the massive vehicle barrelling down towards them.

What happened in Mumbai?

Late at night on Monday, around 10:05 pm, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) bus rammed into pedestrians in Bhandup West. Emergency response teams were rushed to the spot soon after the crash, and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the electric air-conditioned bus, which operated on route number 606, was attempting to take a tight U-turn when it smashed into a pole before climbing onto a footpath. People standing nearby had little to no time to react as the bus ploughed them down.

Now, a viral CCTV footage shows people dashing inside a nearby shop to avoid the bus. It shows the moment when the bus attempts the sharp U-turn before drifting off course, and barrelling into pedestrians. Watch it here:

Following the tragic incident, speaking to reporters, Mumbai DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput said, "The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, four succumbed to their injuries. Three of the four deceased victims are women, and one a man, while of the nine injured, eight of them are men and one woman."

According to Mumbai Police, the BEST bus driver has been taken into custody for questioning, and a probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Financial assistance for victims

Earlier, expressing grief over the tragic accident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased in the accident.