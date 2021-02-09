Chennai: Drugs worth Rs 5.1cr hidden in cargo bound for Doha, seized; 2 arrested 

Chennai Air Cargo Customs officials intercepted an export consignment, bound for Qatar,Doha, based on intelligence regarding narcotics smuggling. As per the shipping bill, the 7 packages were declared as containing 55 weighing scales.

According to officials, the digital weighing scales were found to be unusually heavy, on inspection. Thereafter, all the machines were disassembled with a screwdriver and 52 machines had metal boxes taped to the bottom of the scale.

The taped boxes are said to have contained two pieces of dark brown material in cake form wrapped with plastic strips and sheets. The brown material tested positive for Hashish and a total 44 kg valued at Rs 4.4 crore was recovered from 44 machines. 700 grams of Methaphetamine crystals valued at Rs. 70 lakhs were recovered from two machines. Both Hashish and Meth crystals valued at Rs. 5.1 crore or USD6.99lakh were seized under NDPS Act.

In addition, 1620 grams of Pregabalin capsules, a prescription drug used for anxiety disorder and fibromylgia were recovered from 6 machines and seized. While this drug does not fall in the controlled drug list in India, it is a controlled drug in many foreign countries.

Searches at the exporter M/s Sree Aalaya’s premises led to the arrest of an exporter. Also a staff of the Custom house agent was arrested.