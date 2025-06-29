/Char Dham Yatra suspended for next 24 hours after landslide and heavy rain in Uttarakhand | Know details

After a cloudburst that led to a landslide in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, the religious pilgrimage Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for the next 24 hours due to a heavy rain alert in the state. The Garhwal Division Commissioner, Vinay Shankar Pandey, told the news agency ANI that Instructions have been given to the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag and Vikasnagar.

After the cloudburst in Baligarh, eight to nine workers at the site have gone missing following the incident. Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police have been sent to the area. Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "In the tragic incident of a landslide in the Silai Band area of Barkot Tehsil, Uttarkashi district, it has been reported that some workers are missing. Teams, including SDRF, NDRF, and others, have reached the site and are engaged in intensive relief and rescue operations. I am in constant contact with the concerned authorities regarding this matter."