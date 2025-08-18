/Changing face of terrorism in J&K: Chinese arms, communication devices being used by terrorists

In the recent spike in anti-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir, the majority of the arms and ammunition recovered by forces have been made in China. Whether it's grenades, pistols, assault rifles, or communication devices like UltraSets, Huawei Satellite Phones, or GPS Devices, everything has been made in China. The face of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is slowly changing, from highly trained terrorists with specialised training in mountain warfare to using the latest arms and ammunition along with high-tech gadgetry. With China providing the Pakistan Army with high-grade military exports, surveillance and communication technologies, it eventually ends up in Kashmir with the terror groups.

In the recent recovery made in North Kashmir's Bandipora district, security forces arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates along with Chinese hand Grenades. There have been dozens of recoveries made in 2025, which included the recovery of arms and ammunition, as well as communication devices manufactured in China.

In the Pahalgam terror attack, the terrorists used communication devices which were made in China. Reports suggested the use of Huawei and Ultra Set communication devices, along with GPS devices, was used by the terrorists to recce the location.

Security forces in the past recovered Chinese-made telecommunication equipment from the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. These devices are meant for the Pakistan Army but are being recovered from the terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir. In recoveries made by the security forces, highly encrypted Chinese telecom gear known as "Ultra Set", mostly used by the Pakistan Army, was recovered from the terrorists.

These Chinese-made "Ultra Set" handsets mostly combine cell-phone capabilities with specialised radio equipment that does not rely on traditional mobile technologies like Global System for Mobile (GSM) or Code-Division Multiple Access (CDMA). "Ultra Set" handsets work on radio waves for message transmission and reception, with each "Ultra Set" linked to a control station located across the border. Sources say that Chinese satellites are used to carry these messages that are compressed into bytes from the handset to the master server in Pakistan for its onward transmission.

Recovery of this equipment from the terror groups also indicates the support that the Chinese government is providing to Pakistan, which eventually ends up in the hands of these terror groups.

