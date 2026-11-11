/CCTV footage shows split-second response by security forces in Kulgam, foiling terrorists’ plans and preventing major casualties

The attack on a CRPF party in the Nowpora Akhran area of Kulgam district today, in which three CRPF personnel sustained injuries, also highlighted the alertness and swift response of Security Forces, who reacted within seconds of coming under attack and effectively thwarted the attackers’ plans.

An analysis of CCTV footage of the incident clearly shows the speed and promptness with which Security Forces responded when the CRPF party of the 46th Battalion came under fire. The footage highlights how personnel reacted almost instantly, demonstrating a high level of alertness, preparedness and operational coordination.

The deployment of Police and Security Forces in the area had been made in accordance with intelligence inputs regarding the suspected movement of adversaries.

The prompt retaliation by Security Forces prevented the attackers from inflicting casualties and damage on the scale they may have intended, forcing them to retreat from the spot without achieving their objectives.