CCTV clip of Tillu Tajpuriya gangster murder inside Delhi’s Tihar jail surfaces, cops suspended, probe on

Days after dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed inside a jail in India’s national capital New Delhi, CCTV footage has surfaced, showing how the disturbing incident transpired inside the prison.

The clips show the assailants attacking the gangster twice on Tuesday while policemen merely stand by as mute spectators. The incident shocked many and has raised questions on lax security inside the premises.

Nine police officers of the jail, including the assistant superintendent, have been suspended following the murder.

Tajpuriya was immediately taken to Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

In the first attempt, the clip showed four men dragging the injured gangster after he had been stabbed some 90 times by members of a rival gang.

Then in the second attempt, two men suddenly attack Tajpuriya again after the first attempt failed. During the incident, which is said to have lasted around three minutes, the policemen stood-by there, watching the blood-soaked man being stabbed repeatedly. #WATCH | Delhi | A second CCTV video emerges from Tihar Jail's Central Gallery wherein a few people can be seen bringing gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's body out. The visuals later show two other people stabbing the body and hitting it in the presence of Police personnel. pic.twitter.com/FyE09M95C7 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023 × According to local media reports, the attackers entered the prison by cutting the grills of the first floor and then hiding in a place without arousing suspicion. Later, around 6.15 am (local time) on Tuesday, they used that route to come down and kill Tillu.

According to the cops, Tajpuriya was eliminated by the henchmen of rival gangster Jitender Gogi, who was shot dead inside a court in 2021.

They said that the assailants wanted to avenge their leader's death. They used bedsheets to climb down a floor and barged into his cell, the police said.

The deceased gangster had shifted from nearby Rohini jail about 15 days ago to Tihar jail and was to be shifted again within five days. Three of the four killers of Tillu were shifted to Tihar this year only.

Notably, this is the second case of violence and gang rivalry inside the Tihar jail in a month.

In April, Prince Tewatia, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed in the same jail by rival gang members. He was accused of aiding the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

A probe has been initiated and the case will be handled by a special cell. The case was registered in Hari Nagar police station under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With inputs from agencies)