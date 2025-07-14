/Cargo truck hits Akasa Air plane at Mumbai airport, investigation launched

An Akasa Air plane parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai was accidentally hit by a cargo truck on Monday. The cargo truck was under the operation of a third-party ground handler when it came in contact with the plane, according to the airline. Following the incident, the plane is being inspected, and an investigation is underway, said an Akasa Air spokesperson.

