/Carbide guns: The new Diwali 'toy' that cost 14 children their eyesight in Madhya Pradesh

Each Diwali brings new trends in firecrackers, from sparklers to rockets, but this year’s dangerous novelty is the ‘carbide gun’ or ‘desi firecracker gun’. Marketed as toys, these homemade devices are causing severe harm, especially to children. In just three days, over 122 children in Madhya Pradesh have been admitted to hospitals with critical eye injuries, and 14 have lost their sight permanently.

The worst affected area is Vidisha, where markets openly sold these dangerous devices, despite a government ban issued on October 18. These carbide guns, priced between Rs 150 and Rs 200, are created using plastic or metal pipes filled with gunpowder, matchstick heads, and calcium carbide. When ignited, they explode like bombs, releasing shrapnel and burning chemicals that can severely damage the eyes.

17-year-old Neha, who is recovering at Hamidia Hospital, shared her experience: “We bought one of these homemade guns, and when it exploded, one of my eyes was completely burned. Now, I can't see.” Another victim, Raj Vishwakarma, described how he tried to make a similar device after watching videos online. "It exploded in my face, and I lost my eye," he was quoted as saying. In response, the Vidisha police have arrested six individuals for selling the dangerous devices. Police Inspector RK Mishra assured, “We’ve taken immediate action, and those responsible for manufacturing or promoting these guns will face legal consequences.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hospitals in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior are overwhelmed with young patients, especially at Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital, where 26 children were admitted within 72 hours. Doctors are urging parents to understand that these so-called toys are actually explosive devices that can cause irreparable damage. Dr. Manish Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer at Hamidia, explained, "The explosion can tear the retina, release hot metal fragments, and burn the eyes, leading to permanent blindness."