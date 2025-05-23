Bus carrying 41 passengers overturn at Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the Gangotri Highway accident where a 41-passenger loaded bus overturned after driver lost the control near Dharasu.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said instructions were given to provide proper treatment to the injured and also refer them to higher centers if needed.

"The news of the bus accident near Dharasu Nalupani on Gangotri Highway is very sad. The district administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work. Immediate medical assistance is being provided to the injured and instructions have been given to refer them to higher centers if needed. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured passengers," he said.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 41 passengers were travelling in the bus when it overturned

"Today, on 23rd May, in Uttarkashi district, at around 10:00 am, Dharasu police station informed SDRF post Chinyalisaur that a bus has met with an accident near Dharasu Band. On receiving the information, the SDRF team immediately left for the spot under the leadership of Sub Inspector Manish Bhakuni. According to preliminary information, the said vehicle (bus) went out of control and overturned on the road. A total of 41 people were travelling in the bus. SDRF and district police force carried out quick rescue operations and evacuated all the passengers safely from the bus," the SDRF said in a statement.

It also mentioned that several people sustained minor injuries in the incident and were sent to hospital for treatment.

"8 to 10 persons have sustained minor injuries in the incident and have been sent to the hospital for first aid. All other passengers are safe," the SDRF said.