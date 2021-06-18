Bumper cherry crop in Kashmir Valley, government to airlift produce to help farmers

Kashmir Valley's first major fruit crop is cherry. It's a bumper crop this year and harvesting of the produce has started. The government has also come to support the farmers and signed an MoU to airlift the produce from Kashmir Valley to various parts of the country. With this step, the farmers would benefit monetarily and also their produce will not get damaged while waiting for the buyers. ''About cherry, this year our government has earmarked a separate budget for cherry transportation, and we have done an MoU with GO airlines recently. We have taken up with the government to provide subsidies also. Normally our production is 14 thousand metric tonnes or more but we are expecting higher this year. Production is more and there is little disease among the fruit trees. “ said Aijaz Ahmad, Director Horticulture.

The Kashmiri cherries are famous across the world and there is a high demand for them. The farmers say they will benefit if the government helps them to sell the produce or market it. Due to COVID-19 they had to incur huge losses last year.